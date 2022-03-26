USC visits Stanford for the second of a two-game series on Saturday in men's college volleyball

USC will be looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of Stanford on Saturday night when the two teams play the second of a two-game set.

How to Watch USC at Stanford in Men's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

The Trojans saw their six-game winning streak snapped on Friday night when the Cardinal beat them in four sets.

USC lost the first set 25-19, but bounced back to take the second set 25-20. The Cardinal took back control in the fourth as they won easily 25-16. The fourth set was a battle, but Stanford would come out on top 28-26 to take the first game of the series.

It was just the fourth loss of the year for the Trojans and dropped their record to 16-4 on the season.

The Cardinal had come into the match losers of five of their last six, but that one win was against No. 1 UCLA last weekend.

Playing the best teams brings out the best in Stanford's game, though, and it was able to pick up another big upset win on Friday night.

Saturday the Cardinal will look to do it again and pick up a key sweep of the No. 5 Trojans.

