How to Watch USC at Stanford in Men's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC goes for its seventh straight win on Friday when it travels to Stanford to open a two-game series with the Cardinal in men's college volleyball.

USC rolls into Stanford on a six-game winning streak and with a 16-3 record overall. The Trojans have been playing great volleyball as they have won each of their six matches in four sets or less.

How to Watch USC at Stanford in Men's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live stream the USC at Stanford match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Trojans haven't faced a fifth set since losing to Pepperdine and have only played three five-set matches all year.

It has been a great year so far for USC but on Friday, it will get tested by a Stanford team that upset No. 1 UCLA last weekend.

The Cardinal snapped a four-match losing streak on Friday when they upset the Bruins in five sets. Unfortunately for Stanford fans, they couldn't do it two matches in a row as they lost 3-1 on Saturday.

That loss dropped Stanford to just 9-8 as its up-and-down season continued. The Cardinal have shown they can play with the best teams in the country but have struggled with consistency this season.

On Friday, they will hope to get back in the win column against a streaking USC team in the first of two straight matches against the Trojans.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

USC at Stanford

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

