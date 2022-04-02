Skip to main content

How to Watch USC at UCLA in Men's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC travels to rival UCLA on Saturday night looking to avenge its loss to the Bruins from Thursday

USC hosted rival UCLA Thursday and it did not go well. In its first loss at home this year the Trojans were no match for the No. 1 Bruins.

How to Watch USC at UCLA in Men's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 2, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live stream the USC at UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They played the Bruins tough in the first set losing just 25-23 but came up well short in the last two losing 25-19 and 25-17.

The loss came after they beat Stanford 3-1 last weekend and dropped their record to 17-5 and 4-3 in the Pac-12.

It was a tough loss, but Saturday night they get an opportunity to get revenge when they make the short trip to UCLA.

The Bruins win against the Trojans was their fourth straight and third in a row in straight sets.

They are now 16-3 overall and 6-1 in the Pac-12. It has been an impressive season for UCLA and it will look to stay hot on Saturday night.

The Bruins have been beating everybody this year, but beating USC just means a little more and if they can finish off the sweep on Saturday they would get bragging rights for the rest of the year.

