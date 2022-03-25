How to Watch Cal at Michigan in Women's College Water Polo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Cal opened up its travels to Big Ten country with a 15-5 win over Indiana on Monday. On Friday the Golden Bears will look to make it a perfect trip with a win against Michigan.
How to Watch the Cal at Michigan in Women's College Water Polo Today:
Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022
Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Live stream the Cal at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
It will be the second time they play the Wolverines as they knocked off Michigan at home to open the season 12-8. The final score was much closer than the game was as they led 9-2 late in the third period.
Cal will look to do it again as it tries to improve its 14-2 record with a big win against a Wolverines team that has won seven straight.
Michigan got off to a rocky start to the year as it was just 9-7, but has played much better recently in winning seven in a row including ranked wins against Indiana and Brown.
The Wolverines have been playing well, but Friday's match against the Golden Bears will be a tough one.
Cal has been playing great all year and will be looking to finish the season sweep of Michigan.
Regional restrictions may apply.