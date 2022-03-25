Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal at Michigan in Women's College Water Polo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cal looks to win its fourth straight game on Friday when it travels to Michigan to take on the Wolverines.

Cal opened up its travels to Big Ten country with a 15-5 win over Indiana on Monday. On Friday the Golden Bears will look to make it a perfect trip with a win against Michigan.

How to Watch the Cal at Michigan in Women's College Water Polo Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Cal at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It will be the second time they play the Wolverines as they knocked off Michigan at home to open the season 12-8. The final score was much closer than the game was as they led 9-2 late in the third period. 

Cal will look to do it again as it tries to improve its 14-2 record with a big win against a Wolverines team that has won seven straight.

Michigan got off to a rocky start to the year as it was just 9-7, but has played much better recently in winning seven in a row including ranked wins against Indiana and Brown.

The Wolverines have been playing well, but Friday's match against the Golden Bears will be a tough one.

Cal has been playing great all year and will be looking to finish the season sweep of Michigan.

Regional restrictions may apply.

