    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stanford at Cal in College Water Polo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Stanford looks to hand Cal just its third loss of the year when the teams meet on Saturday afternoon.
    Stanford has been great this year in water polo against everyone not named UCLA and USC. The Cardinal are 0-4 against the Bruins and Trojans but 16-0 against everyone else.

    Match Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

    They will look to make it 17-0 on Saturday when they travel to Cal, but it won't be easy. 

    The Golden Bears have been even better than the Cardinal, as they have just two losses on the year. They have lost to USC and were upset by Pepperdine but have won every other match this year.

    Both of these teams have been fantastic this year and have shown the rest of the country that the best water polo is in California.

    Stanford and Cal will battle it out in their second-to-last match of the year. The Cardinal will wrap up their season at San Jose State, while Cal will host No. 1 UCLA in a rematch of a 10-9 Golden Bears win earlier this year.

