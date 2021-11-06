Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCLA at USC in College Water Polo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 1 UCLA puts its seven-match winning streak on the line when it takes on rival USC.
    Author:

    UCLA and USC have been two of the best teams in the country this year, and they finally get to meet in the pool. The Bruins and Trojans have a combined 31-2 record, as both teams have just a single loss to Cal.

    How to Watch UCLA at USC in College Water Polo Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

    Live stream the UCLA at USC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bruins have rolled off seven straight wins since that loss to the Golden Bears and are currently ranked No. 1 in the country.

    They will get tested, though, as USC has played just as well as the Bruins this year and is on a four-game winning streak since a close 7-6 loss to Cal.

    The Trojans have rolled since that loss, winning each match by at least four goals. This is the last match for USC this year before it plays in the MPSF tournament and then the NCAA tournament.

    These two teams have been great this year and have proven to be the best in the country. This could be the match of the year in men's water polo.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    UCLA at USC in College Water Polo

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_5651400
    College Water Polo

    How to Watch UCLA at USC

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs the ball against the Southern Methodist Mustangs i the second quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Tulane vs. UCF

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

    4 minutes ago
    Tulane Green Wave running back Tyjae Spears is taken down by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Ty Van Fossen in the 2nd half at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Bearcats won 31-12. Uc Tulane8
    College Football

    UCF vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Eastern Washington Eagles quarterback Eric Barriere (3) looks to pass against the Montana Grizzlies in the second half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Eastern Washington vs. Montana State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) reacts with fans after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Mississippi State vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers corner back Mario Goodrich (31) tackles Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Florida State vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball as Memphis Tigers linebacker JJ Russell (23) move in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Tulane vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy