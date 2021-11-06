No. 1 UCLA puts its seven-match winning streak on the line when it takes on rival USC.

UCLA and USC have been two of the best teams in the country this year, and they finally get to meet in the pool. The Bruins and Trojans have a combined 31-2 record, as both teams have just a single loss to Cal.

How to Watch UCLA at USC in College Water Polo Today:

Match Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

The Bruins have rolled off seven straight wins since that loss to the Golden Bears and are currently ranked No. 1 in the country.

They will get tested, though, as USC has played just as well as the Bruins this year and is on a four-game winning streak since a close 7-6 loss to Cal.

The Trojans have rolled since that loss, winning each match by at least four goals. This is the last match for USC this year before it plays in the MPSF tournament and then the NCAA tournament.

These two teams have been great this year and have proven to be the best in the country. This could be the match of the year in men's water polo.

