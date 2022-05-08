Skip to main content

How to Watch USC vs. Stanford in Women's College Water Polo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC and Stanford collide in the women's water polo national championship game for the seventh time since 2010.

As has often been the case recently, Stanford (24-2) and USC (20-3) will battle to see which program rules the women's water polo world. The vaunted programs meet Sunday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Michigan in the title game of the 2022 NCAA women's water polo tournament.

How to Watch USC vs. Stanford in Women's College Water Polo Championship Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U (G)

The Cardinal and Trojans have played in six previous national championship games since 2010, with USC winning four and Stanford winning two. The Trojans are the defending national champs and are seeking a record-tying seventh national title. Stanford and UCLA already have seven titles in the tournament, which has been played since 2001.

Makenzie Fischer scored three goals and assisted on two others in the Cardinal's 10-7 semifinal win over UCLA on Saturday. She has a team-high 79 goals and 126 points this season. 

Tilly Kearns and Bayley Weber notched three goals each for the Trojans in their 9-7 semifinal victory over Cal. Kearns has 62 goals this season and Weber is close behind with 53.

USC leads the all-time series 29-23, but Stanford won two of their three meetings this season, including an 11-9 victory in Los Angeles on April 24 to win its first Mountain Pacific Sports Federation title since 2016.

They last met for the national championship in 2019, with Stanford prevailing.

