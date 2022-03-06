Who will come out on top in the college wrestling conference championship in the ACC today?

This season, the ACC has been one of the better conferences in college wrestling with No. 6 N.C. State, No. 12 North Carolina and No. 14 Virginia Tech (per intermatwrestle) all leading the way in the conference. There is depth there, too, with teams like No. 25 Pittsburgh and others fully capable of pulling off an upset on any given day on the mat. Who is going to step up and win the conference tournament ahead of the National Championships?

How to Watch ACC Championship - Mat 1 in College Wrestling today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

N.C. State picked up a huge conference win ahead of today’s tournament against Virginia Tech to build momentum (21-10):

With the seedings and the brackets out for the tournament in each weight class, here is a preview of the wrestlers and how they are ranked: The No. 1 wrestlers in each weight class are Sam Latona (125 pounds), Korbin Myers (133 pounds) and Nathan Traxler (285 pounds) of the Hokies; Cole Matthews (141 pounds) and Jake Wentzel (165 pounds) of the Panthers; Tariq Wilson (149 pounds), Trent Hidlay (184 pounds) and Isaac Trumble (197 pounds) of the Wolfpack.

The Tar Heels have the No. 1 wrestlers in 157 and 174 pounds in Austin O’Connor and Clay Lautt as well.

Every top school and team features a wrestler at the top of a weight class or two, with top-five wrestlers in the other classes that they are not at the top of.

Latona, Myers, Wentzel, Hidlay and Nino Bonaccorsi (197 pounds, Panthers) are all defending champions in the conference for their weight class and look to go back-to-back this year.

