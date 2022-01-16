How to Watch Arizona State at Princeton in College Wrestling

Arizona State wrestling looks to end a two-match losing streak as it takes on Princeton.

Arizona State (3-2) makes a cross-country trip on Sunday to take on Princeton (0-2) in a college wrestling contest.

How to Watch Arizona State at Princeton today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Watch Arizona State at Princeton online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Princeton opened its year with losses to a pair of top five schools, losing to Iowa and NC State. The team also placed ninth in the 26-team Cliff Keen Invitational, though junior Patrick Glory won the overall 125-pound title at the event in Las Vegas. The team's other meet didn't go so well, as it placed 18th at the Matmen Open.

Princeton had four wrestlers ranked by InterMat: Glory is No. 2 in the 125-pound division, while Quincy Monday, Travis Stefanik and Luke Stout are all ranked in their weight classes.

As for Arizona State, the team is coming off of losses to Penn State and Pittsburgh. It does have two wins over ranked opponents and the team won five individual titles in this year's Cowboy Open.

The key matchup should be in the 125-pound class, as Arizona State's Brandon Courtney is ranked No. 4 in the country, presenting what should be an excellent match between him and Patrick Glory.

Arizona State has four other wrestlers ranked in the top 10. The other notable matchups of the day are the 157-pound class, which finds ASU's Jacori Teemer, No. 3 in the country, taking on Princeton's No, 11 Quincy Monday, and the 197-pound class, which fits No. 10 Kordell Norfleet from ASU against No. 16 Luke Stout.

Regional restrictions may apply.