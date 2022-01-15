How to Watch Arkansas-Little Rock at Oregon State in College Wrestling

Arkansas-Little Rock travels to Oregon State to take on the Beavers in what would be the biggest win of their season.

The Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans travel to the west coast to take on the Oregon State Beavers in college wrestling. The Beavers might be one of the most underrated teams overall in the sport. While the Big Ten clearly has the best overall conference in the sport of college wrestling, the Pac-12 is right behind them and trying to catch up with some very talented teams making waves this season.

How to Watch Arkansas-Little Rock at Oregon State today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Watch Arkansas-Little Rock at Oregon State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year Arkansas-Little Rock had one of the best wrestlers in the nation in No. 29 Paul Bianchi:

This season the Trojans have started off 0-3 in their first handful of matches, losing to two Top 4 ranked teams in the country and really testing their mettle.

In those three matches, they went 37-92 overall in what became fairly non competitive matches.

Last season they boasted one of the best wrestlers in the country, but this season they are trying to find their identity as a team. Without Paul Bianchi, the No. 29 ranked individual wrestler, they have to be more about the sum of their parts.

On the other side, the Beavers are currently unranked as a team, but have one of the best wrestlers in the world in No. 16 ranked Brandon Kaylor. So far this season Kaylor is 12-2 overall.

As a team the Beavers are 2-2 and coming off a win over Utah State.

They are 73-71 overall in points from their matches this season. They have bookended their two losses with a season opening win and a win in their last match.

Regional restrictions may apply.