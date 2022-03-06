Skip to main content

How to Watch Big 12 Championship in College Wrestling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Which teams and individuals are going to step-up in the Big 12 Championships of college wrestling today?

The best teams in the Big 12 on the mat in college wrestling take on the challenge of winning the conference tournament here today. This season, No. 7 Iowa State is the class of the conference but there are also six other schools ranked in the Top 25 (per intermatwrestle) which should provide for a very competitive event here today. Up next will be the National Championships, so this is a strong tune-up for that event.

How to Watch Big 12 Championship in College Wrestling today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Big 12 Championship in College Wrestling online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Big 12 has some of the best overall teams in college wrestling and some of the best individual wrestlers in the world on display today:

Entering today, the Cyclones are 15-1 overall and 8-0 in conference against the foes they will take the mat against today.

Missouri (11-4, 8-2) and Oklahoma State (13-4, 6-3) are not too far behind them in terms of talent and record this season. Both teams have the roster to make waves here today and upset the Cyclones in the Big 12 Championships.

South Dakota State (13-4, 5-2) is another one to keep an eye on as it played a strong schedule this year.

The Tigers held strong on the first day of the tournament holding the lead, entering today (109.5 points) a full 16.0 points ahead of Oklahoma and 19.5 points ahead of the Cowboys. The Tigers have four wrestlers in the finals today and should make for a very interesting final day on the mats.

The Cyclones are in fifth place at 82.5 points so far.

There is still a lot of wrestling to take place today with the Cyclones looking to get back in the driver's seat for the tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Big 12 Championship in College Wrestling

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

