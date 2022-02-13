How to Watch Drexel at Pennsylvania in College Wrestling

Pennsylvania is one of college wrestling's best teams that are not ranked as they look to knock off Drexel on Sunday.

Drexel looks to pull off the upset of the University of Pennsylvania in college wrestling today. This season, the EIWA conference has proven that it has some strong teams in college wrestling, including the Quakers, who look to keep pace with No. 8 Cornell heading into the conference tournament and eventually the NCAA Tournament over the next two months.

Drexel’s sophomore Michael O’Malley won a huge match against Arizona State in the 174-pound division:

This season was set up to be a great one for the Quakers (5-2). They started off ranked, lost a tight match with No. 1 Penn State and had showdowns scheduled with Pittsburgh (postponed) and Oregon State (postponed) to really prove themselves.

Then matches with Oklahoma, Virginia, Chattanooga and Maryland were canceled.

They have wins over Columbia, Brown, Harvard, No. 14 Lehigh and LIU by a combined score of 171-19 overall.

In their losses, they were only outscored 40-28 by both the best team in the country by a wide margin and the best team in the conference, who also happens to be a top 10 team in the country as well. This is a very competitive, tough Quaker wrestling team.

For the Dragons (5-7), they are not a pushover team. They have several highly ranked individual wrestlers with three of their seven losses coming to ranked teams.

This will be a tough, hard-earned win for the Quakers if they are able to knock off the Dragons today.

