How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech in College Wrestling

The No. 10 Virginia Tech look to climb the ACC standings against the unranked Duke Blue Devils.

The ACC is a growing conference in college wrestling with No. 10 Virginia Tech as one of two teams in the Top and rising. This season the Hokies have 40 points overall and are just 7.5 points behind No. 8 N.C. State, the top-ranked team in the NCAA from the ACC this season. They look to tackle an unranked Duke team to add more points and climb up the rankings.

How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The Hokies have one of the best wrestlers in the country in the 133 pound division in senior Korbin Myers this season:

This season the Hokies are 6-3 and riding a two game winning streak currently. They have wins over Gardner-Webb (35-6), No. 16 Northern Iowa (39-3), No. 3 Missouri (18-16), Hofstra (35-3), George Mason (31-15) and No. 18 Pittsburgh (24-12).

Their losses came to No. 9 Ohio State (13-17), No. 6 Arizona State (13-23) and No. 11 Cornell (15-18), with a forfeit to N.C. State due to the match being canceled.

This season the Blue Devils are 6-7 and are currently on a three game losing streak to Appalachian State (12-22), No. 18 North Carolina (6-29) and No. 5 N.C. State (0-43).

The Hokies are a strong overall team with Korbin Myers (133 pound division) as their top ranked wrestler. He has a 12-1 record this season as a senior and is only looking up at the best wrestlers in the world in this weight division.

