Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech in College Wrestling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 10 Virginia Tech look to climb the ACC standings against the unranked Duke Blue Devils.

The ACC is a growing conference in college wrestling with No. 10 Virginia Tech as one of two teams in the Top and rising. This season the Hokies have 40 points overall and are just 7.5 points behind No. 8 N.C. State, the top-ranked team in the NCAA from the ACC this season. They look to tackle an unranked Duke team to add more points and climb up the rankings.

How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Watch Duke at Virginia Tech online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hokies have one of the best wrestlers in the country in the 133 pound division in senior Korbin Myers this season:

This season the Hokies are 6-3 and riding a two game winning streak currently. They have wins over Gardner-Webb (35-6), No. 16 Northern Iowa (39-3), No. 3 Missouri (18-16), Hofstra (35-3), George Mason (31-15) and No. 18 Pittsburgh (24-12).

Their losses came to No. 9 Ohio State (13-17), No. 6 Arizona State (13-23) and No. 11 Cornell (15-18), with a forfeit to N.C. State due to the match being canceled.

This season the Blue Devils are 6-7 and are currently on a three game losing streak to Appalachian State (12-22), No. 18 North Carolina (6-29) and No. 5 N.C. State (0-43).

The Hokies are a strong overall team with Korbin Myers (133 pound division) as their top ranked wrestler. He has a 12-1 record this season as a senior and is only looking up at the best wrestlers in the world in this weight division.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
4
2022

Duke at Virginia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Pacers

4 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) smiles in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Hornets

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17607420
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Pistons

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17432315
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Capital City Go-Go

4 minutes ago
Northwestern Arizona State Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech in College Wrestling

4 minutes ago
USATSI_16416351
College Wrestling

How to Watch Ohio State at Penn State in College Wrestling

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17245874
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Windy City Bulls at Westchester Knicks

4 minutes ago
Lexie Brown Athletes Unlimited
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Russell vs Team Brown

4 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2) reacts to having a foul called on him in front of Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the first half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy