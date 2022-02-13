Skip to main content

How to Watch Illinois at Nebraska in College Wrestling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two more highly ranked teams in the Big Ten, Illinois and Nebraska, take the mat ahead of the conference tournament in college wrestling.

Wrestling in the Big Ten is just the most challenging gauntlet in college athletics today. There are so many teams that, if in another conference, would be at the top of the conference, have near undefeated records and would be in the conversation for the best teams overall. The reality of living in the Big Ten means teams like Illinois (6-3) and Nebraska (5-4) are ranked No. 18 and No. 13 instead.

How to Watch Illinois at Nebraska in College Wrestling today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch Illinois at Nebraska online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Illini started this season with two straight wins over Chattanooga (19-12) and SIUE (35-6) to get some momentum before the challenges that lie ahead on their schedule.

After that, they went 1-6 with losses to really strong teams.

They lost to Rutgers (21-13), Iowa (36-3), Purdue (25-13), Northwestern (26-13), Minnesota (22-12) and Wisconsin (32-10), who are all ranked in the top 18 today other than the Boilermakers.

The Cornhuskers have lost their last two matches heading into today’s challenge against the Illini.

The losses came to No. 3 Michigan (13-20) and No. 1 Penn State (13-21).

Before that, they knocked off No. 7 Wisconsin (22-12) and No. 21 Northwestern (23-12) showing how tough this team really is with competitive losses to the best teams in the country and wins over teams more in their general range in the rankings.

This should be a very competitive day on the mat with the Cornhuskers coming in with a slight edge overall.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
13
2022

Illinois at Nebraska

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tennessee Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball

just now
college wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Drexel at Pennsylvania in College Wrestling

just now
south carolina women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Georgia in Women's College Basketball

just now
OREGON STATE WRESTLING
College Wrestling

How to Watch Illinois at Nebraska in College Wrestling

just now
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Duquesne at Massachusetts in Women's College Basketball

just now
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Xavier at Providence in Women's College Basketball

just now
florida state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at Miami in Women's College Basketball

just now
clemson women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball

just now
Dayton Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch VCU at Dayton in Women's College Basketball

just now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy