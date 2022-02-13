Two more highly ranked teams in the Big Ten, Illinois and Nebraska, take the mat ahead of the conference tournament in college wrestling.

Wrestling in the Big Ten is just the most challenging gauntlet in college athletics today. There are so many teams that, if in another conference, would be at the top of the conference, have near undefeated records and would be in the conversation for the best teams overall. The reality of living in the Big Ten means teams like Illinois (6-3) and Nebraska (5-4) are ranked No. 18 and No. 13 instead.

How to Watch Illinois at Nebraska in College Wrestling today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Illini started this season with two straight wins over Chattanooga (19-12) and SIUE (35-6) to get some momentum before the challenges that lie ahead on their schedule.

After that, they went 1-6 with losses to really strong teams.

They lost to Rutgers (21-13), Iowa (36-3), Purdue (25-13), Northwestern (26-13), Minnesota (22-12) and Wisconsin (32-10), who are all ranked in the top 18 today other than the Boilermakers.

The Cornhuskers have lost their last two matches heading into today’s challenge against the Illini.

The losses came to No. 3 Michigan (13-20) and No. 1 Penn State (13-21).

Before that, they knocked off No. 7 Wisconsin (22-12) and No. 21 Northwestern (23-12) showing how tough this team really is with competitive losses to the best teams in the country and wins over teams more in their general range in the rankings.

This should be a very competitive day on the mat with the Cornhuskers coming in with a slight edge overall.

