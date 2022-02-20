The Iowa Hawkeyes look to get a third win in a row against the Nebraska Cornhuskers ahead of the Big 12 tournament.

This season there can be a debate on who the best team in college wrestling is between No. 1 ranked Penn State (16-0) and No. 2 ranked Iowa (13-1). That makes the Hawkeyes match against No. 12 Nebraska (6-4) all the more important to continue to make the case for them being the best team in the country.

How to Watch Iowa at Nebraska in College Wrestling Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Hawkeyes are coming off a win over Oklahoma State (23-9) to get their 13th win of the season and continue their domination.

After suffering their first loss of the season to the Nittany Lions, the Hawkeyes have won two matches in a row and look to build off that momentum.

They had crushing, dominant wins over No. Wisconsin (29-6) and Oklahoma State (23-9) Nine of their 13 wins this season have come by 14+ points with several of them coming by 20 to 30 points.

This season the Hawkeyes have a Top 12 wrestler in every weight class other than 184 pounds, where they have No. 16 ranked Abe Assad (10-4), who is capable of beating anyone in the class.

The Cornhuskers had back-to-back losses before their most recent win over Illinois (23-11). The losses were against No. 3 Michigan (20-13) and the No. 1 ranked Nittany Lions (21-13), showing they are competitive in their losses.

Sunday will be huge for the Cornhuskers in that if they can keep this a competitive match or even pull off the upset, they will be a force in the Big Ten tournament to watch.

