How to Watch Iowa vs Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 8 Ohio State takes on No. 2 ranked Iowa in a Big Ten showdown with two great collegiate wrestling programs.

Iowa currently trails Penn State in points and hopes to get closer to the Nittany Lions with a win over Ohio State.

How to Watch Iowa vs Ohio State Today:

Match Date: Jan. 21, 2021

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream Iowa vs Ohio State: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buckeyes are coming off a 29-8 loss to No. 3-ranked Michigan. The Big Ten has some of the best wrestling at the collegiate level.

This meeting will feature freshman Drake Ayala of Iowa, who is already one of the top wrestlers in the country.

Ohio State has Malik Heinselman, who is coming off a loss to Michigan's Nick Suriano. Suriano is the top-ranked wrestler at the 125-pound weight class in all of collegiate wrestling.

In eight of the 10 competing weight classes, Iowa has eight wrestlers ranked in the top ten in all of collegiate wrestling. Michael Kemerer, Alex Marinelli, and Jaydin Eierman are all ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes.

Ohio State is going into this meeting as the underdog but will hope to pull off an upset against the powerhouse Iowa Hawkeyes.

Tune in to see if Ohio State can defy the odds with a win over Iowa tonight on the Big Ten Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

