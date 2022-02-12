Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers in College Wrestling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Maryland looks to pull off the upset over No. 18 Rutgers on the mat in college wrestling.

Just a few points separate No. 18 ranked Rutgers from the top 15 and moving up just a hair in the national rankings heading into the NCAA Tournament in college wrestling. They are tied for No. 10 in the Big Ten, which features the top three teams in the country and nine of the top 18 overall. They take on a Maryland team today that is on an eight-match losing streak and is really struggling heading into the conference tournament next month.

How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch Maryland at Rutgers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season, the Scarlet Knights are 13-5 overall and their most recent loss to the Buckeyes (14-19) has been the norm for them as of late. The schedule got significantly more difficult after the Scarlet Knights

In their last seven matches, the Scarlet Knights are 2-5 after starting the season 11-0.

The schedule has a lot to do with this as in their first 11 matches, they faced one ranked team (No. 16 North Carolina) and crushed teams by a score of 376-65 overall.

Their current stretch has included wins over No. 21 Illinois (21-13) and Rider (36-3), with losses to No. 17 Wisconsin (14-19), No. 1 Penn State (11-27), No. 21 Michigan State (17-20) No. 3 Michigan (8-32) and the No. 7 ranked Buckeyes (14-19) in some competitive matches and a few lopsided losses.

On the other side of the mat, the Terrapins have lost eight matches in a row by a combined score of (47-271) overall. In there, they have losses to five Top 25 teams.

After today, the Scarlet Knights have two more matches before the conference tournament against No. 22 Princeton and Columbia, with the Terrapins also taking on Columbia American University. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Maryland at Rutgers

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_12131675
College Wrestling

How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers in College Wrestling

1 minute ago
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Grambling State at Texas Southern in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Stony Brook Women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maine at Stony Brook in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Cornell at Brown in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) is fouled while shooting the ball by George Mason Patriots guard Javon Greene (23) in the second half of a quarterfinal in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Robins Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Davidson at Rhode Island in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) shoots the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts with guard Leaky Black (1) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) reacts after drawing an offensive foul from Harvard Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood (10) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Harvard at Penn in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy