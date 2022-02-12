How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers in College Wrestling

Maryland looks to pull off the upset over No. 18 Rutgers on the mat in college wrestling.

Just a few points separate No. 18 ranked Rutgers from the top 15 and moving up just a hair in the national rankings heading into the NCAA Tournament in college wrestling. They are tied for No. 10 in the Big Ten, which features the top three teams in the country and nine of the top 18 overall. They take on a Maryland team today that is on an eight-match losing streak and is really struggling heading into the conference tournament next month.

How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

This season, the Scarlet Knights are 13-5 overall and their most recent loss to the Buckeyes (14-19) has been the norm for them as of late. The schedule got significantly more difficult after the Scarlet Knights

In their last seven matches, the Scarlet Knights are 2-5 after starting the season 11-0.

The schedule has a lot to do with this as in their first 11 matches, they faced one ranked team (No. 16 North Carolina) and crushed teams by a score of 376-65 overall.

Their current stretch has included wins over No. 21 Illinois (21-13) and Rider (36-3), with losses to No. 17 Wisconsin (14-19), No. 1 Penn State (11-27), No. 21 Michigan State (17-20) No. 3 Michigan (8-32) and the No. 7 ranked Buckeyes (14-19) in some competitive matches and a few lopsided losses.

On the other side of the mat, the Terrapins have lost eight matches in a row by a combined score of (47-271) overall. In there, they have losses to five Top 25 teams.

After today, the Scarlet Knights have two more matches before the conference tournament against No. 22 Princeton and Columbia, with the Terrapins also taking on Columbia American University.

