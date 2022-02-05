How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in College Wrestling

Supremacy in the Big Ten is on the line with No. 3 Michigan taking on the No. 7 Nebraska in college wrestling.

Another monster match in the Big Ten features No. 3 ranked Michigan and No. 7 Nebraska colliding on the mat for more leverage in the standings. This season has been very good for both teams, but looking at the standings there is a clear set of tiers, with the Wolverines a notch above the Cornhuskers, regardless of the outcome here today.

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch Michigan at Nebraska online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season, the Wolverines are 8-1 overall and riding a three-match winning streak heading into their match today. They were absolutely clobbering teams until they ran into the buzzsaw that is No. 1 ranked Penn State (6-29) and have picked up where they left off.

No team has beaten No. 1 ranked Penn State, so a loss there is no shame.

In their wins, they are 257-53 overall with only one close match mixed in there with No. 16 Minnesota (20-14) pushing them to the limit.

The Wolverines have the no. 1 ranked wrestler in the 125-pound weight class in Nick Suriano (6-0) and senior Myles Amine (10-1) as the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the 184-pound weight class. Junior Mason Parris (9-2) is also No. 3 in the heavyweight weight class.

On the other side, the Cornhuskers are 5-2 overall and on a two-game winning streak heading into today’s match.

They lost to Minnesota, which the Wolverines were able to pull off the win in a tight match, giving them bragging rights coming into this match.

Regional restrictions may apply.