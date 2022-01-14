Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in College Wrestling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of the biggest matches of the season features No. 3 Michigan and No. 9 Ohio State in a clash of top 10 teams in the country in college wrestling.

Two of the premier teams in college wrestling take the mat today with No. 3 ranked Michigan (4-0) taking on No. 9 Ohio State (5-0) in a clash of not only conference rivals, but genuine championship contenders. This clash will give one of the two programs their first loss of the season and potentially put them in a position to be the new favorite in the country.

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

This season, the Wolverines have taken out CSU Bakersfield, Columbia, Buffalo and Pittsburgh in traditional competition. They have a combined record of 133-12 overall against those teams.

In their one competitive tournament this season, they finished No. 3 out of 26 teams in the field.

The Wolverines also have the No. 1 ranked individual player in the country in Nick Suriano, who has started the season undefeated so far. He wrestles at 125 pounds and is a graduate student this season, in a position to be the best wrestler in the country and carry his team to a championship.

On the other side of the mat, the Buckeyes have started the season with wins over North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Michigan State with a record of 148-46 overall.

Malik Heinselman is the top-ranked individual player on the team at No. 18 overall with a record of 11-1 so far this season.

The Big Ten is far and away the best conference for wrestling in the country and these are two of the best teams, clashing for bragging rights, momentum and to stay undefeated in their journeys.

