How to Watch Michigan State at Indiana in College Wrestling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Big Ten wrestling continues as unranked Michigan State and Indiana take to the mat on Monday.

The Big Ten has a total of 10 teams ranked in the Top 25 of the NCAA this year, with neither the Spartans (6-1) nor the Hoosiers (2-2) one of those teams, but both are looking to make noise on the mat. Part of what makes the conference so good is that they have quality teams like Michigan State and Indiana who could be good enough to be in the Top 25, but there are so many teams ahead of them that they miss the cut.

How to Watch Michigan State at Indiana in College Wrestling Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State rallied to get a big win over Purdue after its first loss of the season (27-14) to Ohio State.

Indiana has the only highly ranked wrestler on the mat today in freshman Jacob Moran, ranked No. 33 in the country with an 8-4 record overall this season.

Moran is also the No. 10 ranked freshman overall, giving Indiana a bright future and potentially one of the best wrestlers to build around going forward for the next four years.

In its four matches this season, Indiana won its first two by a total score of 80-6 and lost its last two by a score of 58-18, but to No. 12 ranked Rutgers and No. 2 ranked Penn State.

On the other side of the mat, Michigan State started off 5-0 before losing to Ohio State and rebounding against Purdue.

In those first five matches, the Boilermakers went 149-48 overall in scheduled matches, won the Navy Classic and finished No. 3 in the Southern Scuffle.

