How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in College Wrestling

Two Top 11 teams collide on the mat with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Michigan Wolverines.

This season the No. 11 ranked Golden Gophers (3-3) are one of the best teams in the country on the mat, but with the Big Ten having six teams ranked in the Top 11, including the No. 2 ranked Wolverines (6-1), it is a gauntlet. In most other conferences, Minnesota would be the best or second best team on the mat this season, which they have the opportunity to prove today.

How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

No. 1 ranked Nick Suriano secured a win, 2-1, over No. 7 ranked Drew Hildebrandt in a clash of two of the best wrestlers in the world:

This season Michigan is led by senior and No. 1 ranked player in the world Nick Suriano. He is 5-0 this season and has been the top ranked player on the mat all season long.

Overall Michigan has 89.5 points on the season, a full 29.5 points behind No. 1 ranked Penn State. They are 6-1 overall, with wins over CSU-Bakersfield, Columbia, Buffalo, No. 21 Pittsburgh, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 14 Rutgers.

Their only loss came to No. 1 ranked Penn State.

On the other side, Minnesota is led by sophomore, No. 9 ranked Patrick McKee (15-3) who is looking like a future No. 1 ranked player in the country.

Overall this season, Minnesota has 38 points, just one off of Virginia Tech and 2.5 from Cornell to be in the Top 10 this season. They have wins over No. 23 South Dakota State, No. 15 Northwestern and No. 10 Nebraska. Losses to No. 2 ranked Oklahoma State, No. 1 ranked Iowa and No. 9 ranked Wisconsin have balanced their season.

