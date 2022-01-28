Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in College Wrestling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Top 11 teams collide on the mat with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Michigan Wolverines.

This season the No. 11 ranked Golden Gophers (3-3) are one of the best teams in the country on the mat, but with the Big Ten having six teams ranked in the Top 11, including the No. 2 ranked Wolverines (6-1), it is a gauntlet. In most other conferences, Minnesota would be the best or second best team on the mat this season, which they have the opportunity to prove today.

How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch Minnesota at Michigan online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 1 ranked Nick Suriano secured a win, 2-1, over No. 7 ranked Drew Hildebrandt in a clash of two of the best wrestlers in the world:

This season Michigan is led by senior and No. 1 ranked player in the world Nick Suriano. He is 5-0 this season and has been the top ranked player on the mat all season long.

Overall Michigan has 89.5 points on the season, a full 29.5 points behind No. 1 ranked Penn State. They are 6-1 overall, with wins over CSU-Bakersfield, Columbia, Buffalo, No. 21 Pittsburgh, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 14 Rutgers.

Their only loss came to No. 1 ranked Penn State.

On the other side, Minnesota is led by sophomore, No. 9 ranked Patrick McKee (15-3) who is looking like a future No. 1 ranked player in the country.

Overall this season, Minnesota has 38 points, just one off of Virginia Tech and 2.5 from Cornell to be in the Top 10 this season. They have wins over No. 23 South Dakota State, No. 15 Northwestern and No. 10 Nebraska. Losses to No. 2 ranked Oklahoma State, No. 1 ranked Iowa and No. 9 ranked Wisconsin have balanced their season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Minnesota at Michigan

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17563934
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Penguins

1 minute ago
Jan 16, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Magic

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) fouls Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Hornets

1 minute ago
BASEBALL FANS
International Baseball

How to Watch Dominican Republic vs Mexico

1 minute ago
Michigan Minnesota Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in College Wrestling

1 minute ago
North Carolina Ohio State Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in College Wrestling

1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Akron Zips guard Loren Cristian Jackson (1) celebrates after a basket against the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Akron at Toledo in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Dijonai Carrington
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Russell vs Team Carrington

1 minute ago
Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls guard Ronaldo Segu (10) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio at Buffalo in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy