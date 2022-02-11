Skip to main content

How to Watch NC State at Pittsburgh in College Wrestling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This college wrestling matchup on Friday features two of the better overall teams in NC State and Pittsburgh facing off.

This season, the ACC has been one of the best conferences in college wrestling outside of the Big Ten. The conference has four teams in the Top 25, including No. 7 N.C. State and No. 21 Pittsburgh taking the mat against one another today. Each team has taken on a tough schedule facing some of the best teams in the country to mixed results but is testing themselves in every match.

How to Watch NC State at Pittsburgh today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Watch NC State at Pittsburgh online with fuboTV:

The Wolfpack have won nine of their 10 matches, including a rout over Virginia as they have really been cooking over the last handful of matches:

Since losing to No. 2 Iowa (15-19) in a very competitive match for their first loss of the season, the Wolfpack have been on fire. They are 5-0 in their last five matches with a combined point total of 140-17 overall.

In that run, they have crushed No. 19 Princeton, Campbell, Duke and Virginia. There was also a forfeit win over No. 7 Virginia Tech as well.

Overall this season the Wolfpack are 10-1 overall and on a five-match win streak.

For the Panthers, they are 7-5 overall this season having won their last match against Columbia (30-5).

Their five losses came to Lehigh (9-26), No. 7 Ohio State (7-30), No. 3 Michigan (12-29), No. 8 Virginia Tech (12-24) and No. 24 North Carolina (12-19). In their tough schedule, they also picked up a win over No. 6 Arizona State (24-19), showing how tough of a schedule they have taken on this season.

As the conference tournament inches closer and closer every win here matters with both teams looking to prove their standing in the ACC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

NC State at Pittsburgh

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
