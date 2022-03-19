The college wrestling NCAA Championships have reached the finals as No. 1 Penn State looks to dominate more today.

The 2022 college wrestling NCAA Championship finals see the end of the brackets in all 10 weight classes as there will be new individual champions, some repeats and No. 1 ranked Penn State take home another title. With a win, the Nittany Lions will have won their ninth championship as a team in the past 13 years, with one season (2020) not seeing a champion crowned. Can any team step up to knock off the Nittany Lions or will it be another dominant day for them in the finals today?

How to Watch NCAA Championships, Finals today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch NCAA Championships, Finals online with fuboTV

In the finals today the brackets pair the two best wrestlers after a long tournament for the opportunity to win their weight class title and give their team some more points in the battle for the team national championship.

In the 125-pound weight class legend, Nick Suriano from Michigan takes on Patrick Glory from Princeton who looks for potentially the biggest upset of the tournament.

The 133-pound division sees Roman Bravo-Young from the Nittany Lions taking on Daton Fix of Oklahoma State and in the 141-pound weight class. Another Nittany Lion in Nick Lee taking on Kizhan Clarke of North Carolina.

Over in the 149-pound division Yianni Diakomihalis from Cornell takes on Ridge Lovett from Nebraska with the 157-pound division seeing Ryan Deakin from Northwestern talking on Quincy Monday from Princeton.

There is also Stanford's Shane Griffith vs. Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole (165 pounds), Carter Starocci from the Nittany Lions vs. Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech (174 pounds), Myles Amine of Michigan taking on Aaron Brooks of the Nittany Lions (184 pounds) and Max Dean of the Nittany Lions vs. Jacob Warner of Iowa (197 pounds).

The heavyweight main event pits Gable Steveson from Minnesota and Cohlton Schultz from Arizona State.

