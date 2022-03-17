No. 2 Iowa looks to win its second straight title here at the NCAA championships, with its biggest obstacle coming from an in-conference foe in No. 1 Penn State.

Penn State has become the best program in the country over the past 12 years. The Nittany Lions have won eight of the last 11 held championships, with the Hawkeyes winning two and No. 8 Ohio State winning the other since 2010, making one thing abundantly clear: the Big Ten runs college wrestling.

How to Watch NCAA Championships, First Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch NCAA Wrestling Championships, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year saw a return to the mat with after a season off due to COVID-19 with some amazing highlights:

One of the biggest storylines of the 2022 tournament is the second-year seniors. Due to the pandemic, many college athletes took advantage of an additional year of eligibility, and this season will be the most seasoned group in the history of the sport.

Gable Steveson is a big name to watch out for as the now gold medal winner and future WWE wrestler has the potential to dominate the field in his weight class for Minnesota.

The Big Ten is a huge standout this year overall with 88 total wrestlers in competition across the weight classes, a full 30 more than the next closest conference (the Big 12) and 46 more than the EIWA conference.

The cross-conference matches will be a lot of fun to watch as the Pac-12, ACC and Ivy League all bring unique challenges and individual talents to the mat to challenge the dominance of the Big Ten.

Regional restrictions may apply.