Who is going to stand out in the first round of college wrestling's NCAA championships today?

It is March Madness on the court and on the mat as the NCAA championships of college wrestling start today. They will start with the first round taking place in Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena. The matches start today and extend through Saturday this week. Last year had limited attendance with 2020 being canceled, which will make this one of the events of the year with crowds being allowed in to watch all of the action.

How to Watch NCAA Championships, First Round today:

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The NCAA championships of college wrestling kick off today with Penn State and Iowa looking to make waves as the clear best two teams in the country.

Entering today the odds on favorite and No. 1 ranked team in the country is Penn State. The Nittany Lions boast some of the top-ranked individual wrestlers across the weight classes and collectively as a team. They finished the year a head-and-shoulders above the rest of the country.

No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan are also strong contenders this year and will look to unseat the Nittany Lions.

In 2021 the Hawkeyes won their 24th championship as a school with the Nittany Lions finished as runners-up. They ended the tournament with 129 points to 113.5 from the Nittany Lions, next up was Oklahoma State with 99.5 points.

Since 2010 either the Nittany Lions or the Hawkeyes have won 10 of the 11 championships, with the Nittany Lions taking eight of them.

