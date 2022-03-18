How to Watch NCAA Championships in College Wrestling

After one day on the mat at the college wrestling NCAA Championships there were 40+ upsets and saw some of the best teams in the country looking up at a huge gap between them and the leaders. Penn State (27.5 points) holds the lead after one day of action, with Arizona State (-5.5 points back), NC State (-6.0), Michigan (-6.5) and Iowa (-7.0 points) entering today.

The first day of the college wrestling NCAA Championships saw several upsets and surprising moments on and off the mat:

The upsets came the most for the Hawkeyes who saw two losses in the first round and one more in the second round. Entering the quarterfinals they are still in a strong position to make a comeback, but it will be a massive uphill climb.

The climb sees the Nittany Lions at the top of the mountain. They finished the season far and away the best team in the country, making this lead seeming like a formality and a precursor for a National Championship.

The Sun Devils and Wolfpack are both in strong positions as well in second and third place respectively with the opportunity to pull ahead of the No. 1 team in the country with strong showings today.

One of the biggest questions entering today is going to be with the Hawkeyes and Iowa State, as they both did not meet their expectations on the first day in the first and second rounds. Can they make up for that today in the quarterfinals?

