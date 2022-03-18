How to Watch NCAA College Wrestling Championships

How will the teams react in the quarterfinals after the first two rounds in the college wrestling NCAA Championships today?

After the first two rounds of the NCAA championships of college wrestling, it was very clear that No. 1 Penn State was the team to beat as they jumped out to a sizable lead. They have some of the best teams in the country on their heels in Arizona State, Michigan, Iowa and N.C. State.

How to Watch NCAA Championships today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Minnesota’s Gable Steveson is the star and face of college wrestling this season and has been a beast early on in the NCAA championships:

Through the first two rounds the Nittany Lions were in the lead by 5.5 points, which has stretched to +13.0 points as the teams are navigating the quarterfinals. They have displayed some of the best overall play across every weight class and division.

The Wolverines are in second place (-13.0) with the Sun Devils (-20.0) and the Hawkeyes (-35.5) all way, way behind the top of the leaderboard.

The Nittany Lions should seal the points win, regardless of the finals with enough points in the semifinals.

They have at least one wrestler in the semifinals in six of the 10 weight classes with the chance to really pile on the points and really dominate the NCAA championships.

All eyes will be on the 285 pound division (heavyweight) with Gable Steveson in the mix for the championship after winning a gold medal in the Olympics and having one of the most prolific careers in college wrestling history with Minnesota.

