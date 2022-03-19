How to Watch NCAA Wrestling Championships, Finals

This is it, the NCAA Championship Finals for college wrestling happen today.

All season No. 1 Penn State has absolutely dominated college wrestling and nothing has changed in the NCAA Championships this week. They enter the finals with a 23.5 point lead on the next highest-ranked team and could cruise to a championship here today. With a win, the Nittany Lions would claim their ninth win in the finals in the past 13 years becoming the new face of college wrestling replacing Iowa.

How to Watch NCAA Championships, Finals today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The NCAA Championships for college wrestling this year has seen some huge upsets and the Nittany Lions dominate:

Entering the finals today the standings currently have the Nittany Lions (108.0) in first place followed by Michigan (84.5), Arizona State (63.5), the Hawkeyes (62.0) and Nebraska (54.0) rounding out the top five.

In the finals, the Nittany Lions have the opportunity to add more points with five wrestlers in a position to win their weight class.

They entered the semifinals with five wrestlers and walk into the championships with six wrestlers still in action.

They are represented in 133 pounds by Roman Bravo-Young taking on Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix, 141 pounds by Nick Lee against North Carolina’s Kizhan Clarke, 174 pounds by Carter Starocci against Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis, 184 pounds by Aaron Brooks against the Wolverine’s Myles Amine and finally in the 197-pound division with Max Dean against the Hawkeye’s Jacob Warner.

The question now is whether or not the Nittany Lions can sweep their finals and absolutely dominate this season from start to finish, including here at the NCAA Championship finals.

