How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota in College Wrestling

Two of the best programs in the NCAA do battle on the mat with No. 6 Nebraska taking on No. 8 Minnesota.

The Big Ten is the best conference in the country when it comes to college wrestling, with the No. 6 ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers taking on the No. 8 ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers. A win for either of these teams is a huge momentum booster for the season, but also bragging rights and inches them one step closer to the top ranked school in the country (and their conference) - the Penn State Nittany Lions.

How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska lost its last wrestling match of the season against No. 18 Purdue (15-18) for its first loss of the season:

This season the Cornhuskers have a 3-1 record and are 118-39 overall. They lost their last match to the No. 18 Purdue Boilermakers and are looking to rebound here today.

The Cornhuskers feature the No. 25 ranked individual player in the country in Liam Cronin. The senior is 3-3 this season facing the best competition on the other side of the mat and still looks like one of the best wrestlers in the entire country.

On the other side of the mat, the Golden Gophers have always been a staple in college wrestling. This season they are 2-2 with losses to teams that at the time, were ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in the country.

In those matches they are 78-67 overall.

The Golden Gophers feature the No. 8 ranked wrestler in the country in Patrick McKee. The sophomore has been terrific all season with a 14-2 overall record and looking like someone that will be the best wrestler in the country for years to come.

This along with Michigan vs. Ohio State makes for one of the best days in college wrestling on the calendar.

