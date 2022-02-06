Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska at Penn State in College Wrestling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Penn State looks to stay undefeated against Nebraska in their last conference match of the season.

The No. 1 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions are two wins away from an undefeated season with the No. 7 ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers up next. It has been a monster season for the Nittany Lions and with two matches left they could enter the conference tournament undefeated, No. 1 in the country and head and shoulders ahead of the next best team in the country.

How to Watch Nebraska at Penn State today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch Nebraska at Penn State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The best matches over the past week in the Big Ten feature several from the best overall team in the country:

The Nittany Lions are coming off back-to-back wins over No. 2 Iowa (19-13) and No. 6 Ohio State (32-7) to let the rest of the country know they are the best team by a mile. The next closest to them in the points standings are the Hawkeyes, 31.5 points behind them.

As the season ends, the Nittany Lions will be the No. 1 team in the country, the No. 1 seed in their conference tournament and the NCAA tournament, making them one of the more dominant teams in college wrestling history.

For the most part, they have crushed teams in their matches, with only four matches decided by single digits and seven by 20+ points.

They have some of the top-ranked individual wrestlers in each weight class making them formidable all night on the mat.

The Cornhuskers are a very strong team as well, but at 5-3 overall and 3-3 against ranked teams they are not in the same class as the Nittany Lions this season. A win here would be the upset of the season in college wrestling.

