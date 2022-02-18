How to Watch North Carolina at NC State in College Wrestling

Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina at NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two top 20 teams in college wrestling take the mat with North Carolina and N.C. State facing off on Friday night.

This season, No. 6 N.C. State is on a mission to break up the Big Ten party at the top of the standings in college wrestling. The Wolfpack are currently just 1.5 points behind Ohio State for the No. 5 ranking in the standings. As of today, the the five in college wrestling features four Big Ten teams (Penn State, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio State) and one Pac-12 team (Arizona State). The Wolfpack take on No. 19 North Carolina in a huge opportunity for them in the national rankings.

How to Watch North Carolina at NC State today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Watch North Carolina at NC State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolfpack are in a position to rise up to the No. 5 ranking in college wrestling with a strong win today and in the ACC Tournament:

The Tar Heels (8-5) are coming off a loss to No. 7 Virginia Tech (11-23), but had won five matches in a row prior to that, building momentum towards the end of the season. In that stretch, they beat No. 19 Pittsburgh (19-12), showing they can hang with the best teams in the country.

For the Wolfpack (11-1), they have won six matches in a row and are looking like one of the best teams in the country.

This season, the Wolfpack have faced five ranked teams on the mat going 4-1 overall.

The only loss to a ranked team came to No. 2 Iowa 15-19) in a very competitive match between two top-ranked teams. Their win over No. 7 Virginia Tech came as a forfeit, but per ACC rules, counted as a win for the Wolfpack.

This match will serve as an opportunity for the Tar Heels to get some momentum and for the Wolfpack to showcase that they are one of the best teams in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

North Carolina at NC State

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
