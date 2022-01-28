How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in College Wrestling

The Top 20 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels look for another conference win over the unranked Virginia Cavaliers in collegiate wrestling.

This season the No. 20 ranked Tar Heels (6-4) enter today against the unranked Cavaliers (3-3) looking to climb up the standings and the rankings in both the ACC and the country. They are just a few points from jumping into the Top 15 and showing the rest of the country how strong ACC wrestling really is this season.

How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Watch North Carolina at Virginia online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

North Carolina lost a tough match to No. 10 ranked Ohio State for their first loss of the season and their first real test:

This season North Carolina has 21 points and is just behind Illinois (21.5 points), Wisconsin (22.5 points), Northwestern (24 points) and Stanford (24.5 points) in the standings.

They have wins over Life (29-6), Queens University (48-0), Campbell (24-12), Appalachian State (17-15), Duke (29-6) and Little Rock (37-6) so far this season. Their losses came to ranked teams in No. 10 Ohio State (12-23), No. 10 Nebraska (6-27), No. 19 Wisconsin (16-20) and No. 15 Rutgers (9-28) to balance things out.

North Carolina has played well and could be a threat in the ACC, but they need to find wins over teams with similar talent and ranked teams, or they are just beating up on lesser teams, which is never a recipe for success.

They are led by No. 7 ranked (141 pounds), senior Kizhan Clarke (14-0) and junior, No. 10 ranked (133 pound) Jaime Hernandez (5-0).

This is a great test for North Carolina, as Virginia has not beaten a ranked team this season (0-2) and is not in a position to start beating them now.

Regional restrictions may apply.