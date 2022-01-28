Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in College Wrestling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Top 20 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels look for another conference win over the unranked Virginia Cavaliers in collegiate wrestling.

This season the No. 20 ranked Tar Heels (6-4) enter today against the unranked Cavaliers (3-3) looking to climb up the standings and the rankings in both the ACC and the country. They are just a few points from jumping into the Top 15 and showing the rest of the country how strong ACC wrestling really is this season.

How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Watch North Carolina at Virginia online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

North Carolina lost a tough match to No. 10 ranked Ohio State for their first loss of the season and their first real test:

This season North Carolina has 21 points and is just behind Illinois (21.5 points), Wisconsin (22.5 points), Northwestern (24 points) and Stanford (24.5 points) in the standings.

They have wins over Life (29-6), Queens University (48-0), Campbell (24-12), Appalachian State (17-15), Duke (29-6) and Little Rock (37-6) so far this season. Their losses came to ranked teams in No. 10 Ohio State (12-23), No. 10 Nebraska (6-27), No. 19 Wisconsin (16-20) and No. 15 Rutgers (9-28) to balance things out.

North Carolina has played well and could be a threat in the ACC, but they need to find wins over teams with similar talent and ranked teams, or they are just beating up on lesser teams, which is never a recipe for success.

They are led by No. 7 ranked (141 pounds), senior Kizhan Clarke (14-0) and junior, No. 10 ranked (133 pound) Jaime Hernandez (5-0).

This is a great test for North Carolina, as Virginia has not beaten a ranked team this season (0-2) and is not in a position to start beating them now.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

North Carolina at Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17563934
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Penguins

1 minute ago
Jan 16, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Magic

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) fouls Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Hornets

1 minute ago
BASEBALL FANS
International Baseball

How to Watch Dominican Republic vs Mexico

1 minute ago
Michigan Minnesota Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in College Wrestling

1 minute ago
North Carolina Ohio State Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in College Wrestling

1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Akron Zips guard Loren Cristian Jackson (1) celebrates after a basket against the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Akron at Toledo in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Dijonai Carrington
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Russell vs Team Carrington

1 minute ago
Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls guard Ronaldo Segu (10) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio at Buffalo in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy