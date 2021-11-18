Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch North Carolina at Nebraska in College Wrestling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    North Carolina faces off against Nebraska in a top 15 matchup.
    North Carolina heads to Lincoln to face undefeated Nebraska after suffering its first dual loss of the young season at Ohio State on Sunday. The Tar Heels search for their first win over an opponent ranked in the top 15 since February.

    How to Watch North Carolina at Nebraska:

    Match Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the North Carolina at Nebraska dual on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Huskers qualified nine roster spots for the 2021 NCAA Championships, and all nine were in the top 30 of their weight class. Eight will return for this year's campaign.

    Leading Nebraska this season is fifth-ranked Chad Red Jr. (141 pounds), who is undefeated this season after taking home sixth place honors at the 2021 NCAA Championships.

    Nebraska has dominated this matchup, leading the all-time series 13-2, including 12 in a row. But this season the Huskers will face a trio of top-10 ranked wrestlers including the 2021 ACC Wrestler of the Year Austin O’Connor, who has posted a 33-1 record with nine pins over the last two seasons.

    Two North Carolina wrestlers were crowned Wolfpack Wrestling Club Open champions on Sunday, with Lachlan McNeil (141) and Mason Phillips (149) earning the honors.

    O’Connor is slated to face off against Nebraska’s Peyton Robb at 157. Carolina’s sixth-ranked Zach Sherman will wrestle at 149 against 14th-ranked Ridge Lovett, and Huskers 13th-ranked heavyweight Christian Lance will face UNC’s Brandon Whitman. Whitman earned a pin in just 20 seconds against Queen’s University heavyweight Gabriel Anderson back on Nov. 1.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

