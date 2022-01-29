How to Watch Northwestern at Illinois in College Wrestling

Two of the more evenly matched teams in the Big Ten clash in the Northwestern Wildcats and the Illinois Illini.

This season the No. 17 ranked Wildcats (2-4) and the No. 19 ranked Illini (2-3) are separated by only 2.5 points in the standings, with this match potentially giving Illinois the opportunity to jump them in the standings. The Big Ten is easily the deepest and best conference in the country in college wrestling. This should be another competitive match with two teams that could be at the top of most other conferences.

How to Watch Northwestern at Illinois today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin (157 pound) is the top wrestler competing between the two schools here today:

Despite both teams being under .500 this season, Northwestern and Illinois are two of the better teams in the country.

Northwestern started the season 2-0 with wins over SIUE (39-3) and Virginia (18-16), then dropped four straight matches to ranked foes in Wisconsin (15-19), Minnesota (9-31), Iowa (6-33) and Nebraska (12-23).

They have a Top 11 ranked wrestler in four of the nine divisions, led by No. 2 ranked Ryan Deakin (7-0) in the 157 pound division.

Illinois started the season 2-0 with wins over Tennessee at Chattanooga (19-12) and SIUE (35-6) before finishing No. 4 (of 12) at the Matmen Open. Since then they have three losses to ranked teams in Rutgers (13-21), Iowa (3-36) and Purdue (13-25).

Lucas Byrd (No. 6, 133 pound division) is one of the leaders of the team with his 13-1 record this season.

A win today gets Illinois back to .500 on the season and helps build some momentum for Northwestern.

