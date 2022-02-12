How to Watch Ohio State at Minnesota in College Wrestling

Two top 10 teams from the Big Ten square off in college wrestling with Ohio State and Minnesota facing off.

There are two clear top teams in the country, but after that, there are several teams that can make an argument as the best wrestling team. One of those teams is No.6 Ohio Statel, who takes on No. 10 Minnesota with the Big Ten conference tournament right around the corner. A win here for either team will go a long way with their momentum and confidence for both the conference tournament and NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Ohio State at Minnesota today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

So far this season the Buckeyes are 7-3 and won their last match out against Rutgers.

Their three losses came to No. 1 Penn State (7-32), No. 2 Iowa (12-21) and No. 3 Michigan (8-29). All of their losses have come to the best overall teams in the country and while not competitive, not many teams have been able to test those teams this season.

In the win column, they have knocked off North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Notre Dame College (not the Irish), Michigan State, Maryland and Rutgers.

They are tested and seasoned heading into the conference tournament and the NCAA Tournament as they try to win a National Championship.

On the other side of the mat, the Golden Gophers are 4-5 on the season, having lost their last match out against Purdue. They also have losses to Oklahoma State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Purdue, all ranked other than Purdue.

This is the last match before the start of the conference tournament on Mar. 5 in Lincoln, Nebraska, and the NCAA Tournament on Mar. 17 from Detroit, Michigan.

