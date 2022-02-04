How to Watch Ohio State at Penn State in College Wrestling

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State at Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Every week in college wrestling, the Big Ten has a match of the year, this week it is the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Big Ten Conference can host a tournament for the national championship and it would be as competitive as any tournament with every team involved. That is highlighted by the massive matches every week, including this week with No. 6 Ohio State taking on No. 1 Penn State, two teams that will likely be in the running for the championship later this year.

How to Watch Ohio State at Penn State today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch Ohio State at Penn State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buckeyes this season are 6-2, with losses to conference foes and fellow top-10 ranked teams in No. 3 Michigan (8-29) and No. 2 Iowa (12-29). Losing to those teams is nothing to be ashamed of, especially since their six wins have come by a combined score of 187-50.

In their wins, they are crushing teams, largely due to the great individual players on the roster that make this a great team.

The Buckeyes are led by junior Sammy Sasso (16-1) from the 149-pound division as the No. 2 ranked wrestler in that division and freshman Carson Kharchla (17-1) from the 165-pound division as the No. 4 ranked wrestler in the division.

On the other side, the Nittany Lions are just a force.

They are 14-0 on the season with only four matches decided by single digits, absolutely smothering teams on the mat and owning the No. 1 ranking in the country by a wide, wide margin.

They have the No. 1 ranked player in three weight classes and the No. 2 in another. The balance for both teams is great, but the Nittany Lions are the rare team with balanced talent all at or near the top of every weight class. A Buckeyes upset here would be massive for their season.

