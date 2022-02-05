Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State vs Cal-Poly San Luis Obispo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon State will be taking on Cal-Poly San Luis Obispo tonight and it will feature some of the top wrestlers in the country.

Cal Poly has had a rough season considering a number of its matches have been canceled or postponed due to Covid-19. 

How to watch Oregon State vs Cal Poly today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

Watch the Oregon State vs Cal Poly online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oregon State is coming off a loss to Arizona State and hoping to regain momentum in tonight's matchup against Cal Poly. Before that loss to ASU, the Beavers were on a three-match winning streak.

There are some solid individual wrestlers to watch in tonight's contest. Trey Munoz of the Beavers has been exceptional during his time with Oregon State. Munoz has gone 14-2 and is 5-0 in duals this season.

Grant Willits will be going for win No. 20 this season and currently leads the Beavers in wins.

However, Cal Poly has the best 165-pound wrestler in the country in Evan Wick. Wick is a perfect 12-0 on the season and should be great to watch tonight.

Cal Poly also has three other wrestlers ranked in the top 35 in the country.

Tune in to Pac-12 Oregon at 10 p.m. ET to see some of the best wrestlers in the country tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

