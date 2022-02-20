How to Watch Oregon State at Stanford

The Oregon State Beavers look to upset the Stanford Cardinal on the mat in college wrestling on Sunday.

This season Stanford (5-3) is the third-best team in the Pac-12 and on a two-game winning streak. The Cardinal will look to get one more win over Oregon State (7-3) heading into the Pac-12 tournament. The Beavers are also on a two-game winning streak and are looking to get the biggest win of their season on the way to the Pac-12 tournament.

Shane Griffin (165 pounds) is one of the best overall wrestlers in college today and a former National Champion, but has seen strong competition this year.

This season the Cardinal have wins over Binghamton (25-13), Little Rock (22-18), Menlo College (41-6), CSU Bakersfield (20-17) and No. 14 Cal Poly (23-14).

They have losses to No. 4 Oklahoma State (29-7), No. 6 Cornell (30-9) and No. 4 Arizona State (25-15).

For the Beavers this season, they have wins over Campbell (23-12), Utah State (31-6), Little Rock (34-0), Northern Colorado (30-15), Wyoming (22-12), Cal Poly (21-10) and CSU Bakersfield (39-5).

Their three losses came to Lehigh (21-12), No. 1 Penn State (32-7) and No. 4 Arizona State (20-17).

There is a lot of overlap in the wins and losses for these two Pac-12 teams that are looking to challenge the likes of the Sun Devils in two weeks at the Pac-12 tournament. Who will enter the tournament with a three-game winning streak and some momentum?

