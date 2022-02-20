Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State at Stanford in College Wrestling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oregon State Beavers look to upset the Stanford Cardinal on the mat in college wrestling on Sunday.

This season Stanford (5-3) is the third-best team in the Pac-12 and on a two-game winning streak. The Cardinal will look to get one more win over Oregon State (7-3) heading into the Pac-12 tournament. The Beavers are also on a two-game winning streak and are looking to get the biggest win of their season on the way to the Pac-12 tournament.

How to Watch Oregon State at Stanford in College Wrestling Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Live Stream Oregon State at Stanford in College Wrestling on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Shane Griffin (165 pounds) is one of the best overall wrestlers in college today and a former National Champion, but has seen strong competition this year.

This season the Cardinal have wins over Binghamton (25-13), Little Rock (22-18), Menlo College (41-6), CSU Bakersfield (20-17) and No. 14 Cal Poly (23-14).

They have losses to No. 4 Oklahoma State (29-7), No. 6 Cornell (30-9) and No. 4 Arizona State (25-15).

For the Beavers this season, they have wins over Campbell (23-12), Utah State (31-6), Little Rock (34-0), Northern Colorado (30-15), Wyoming (22-12), Cal Poly (21-10) and CSU Bakersfield (39-5).

Their three losses came to Lehigh (21-12), No. 1 Penn State (32-7) and No. 4 Arizona State (20-17).

There is a lot of overlap in the wins and losses for these two Pac-12 teams that are looking to challenge the likes of the Sun Devils in two weeks at the Pac-12 tournament. Who will enter the tournament with a three-game winning streak and some momentum?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Oregon State at Stanford

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17709196
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Senators

By Ben Macaluso
2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal during an overtime shootout against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
RUGBY copy
Rugby

How to Watch Seattle Seawolves at San Diego Legion

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
USATSI_15767220
College Wrestling

How to Watch Oregon State at Stanford

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
UCLA Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in Women's College Gymnastics

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17463694
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at LSU

By Kristofer Habbas
1 hour ago
USATSI_17679695
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 hour ago
san jose state
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at San Jose State in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy