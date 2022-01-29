The No. 1 team in the country battles the No. 3 team with the Penn State Nittany Lions heading to play the Iowa Hawkeyes in college wrestling.

Here we go. No. 1 Penn State (13-0) is gearing up for a battle on the mat with the No. 3 Iowa (11-0), who have their eyes on the No. 2 ranking if they can pull off the upset today. Both teams enter today with several ranked players through the weight classes and an undefeated record on the line.

How to Watch Penn State at Iowa in College Wrestling today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

This season has been great so far for Penn State, winning its first 13 matches and having a monster lead in points so far at 119, nearly 30 points over the second-ranked team in the country.

So far, the Nittany Lions have won 10 matches by double-digit points this season, only playing it close against Pennsylvania, Lehigh and Cornell.

They have a top 10-ranked wrestler in seven of the 10 weight classes, No. 11 in one of the three and the top-ranked wrestler in four of the classes this season. This is a well-balanced and talented team that has its eyes on one thing: a national championship.

On the other side for the Hawkeyes, they are undefeated as well with 85 points (4.5 off No. 2 Michigan) and won all but two matches by 10-plus points this season.

They have a top 12 wrestler in all but one weight class and a top-five wrestler in five weight classes.

This should be a great match, especially in the 133-pound weight class with the No. 1 ranked Bravo Young (Penn State) taking on the No. 3 ranked Austin DeSanto (Iowa), along with the 141, 174, 197 and heavyweight classes seeing top five wrestlers go head-to-head.

