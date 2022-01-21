How to Watch Penn State at Michigan in College Wrestling

The No. 1 wrestling program in the country, the Penn State Nittany Lions, will be tested by their conference rival, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines.

Battles of Top 10 or even Top 5 teams has to be relatively normal at this stage in the Big Ten as the No. 1 ranked Nittany Lions (11-0) take on the No. 3 ranked Wolverines (5-0) here today. Both teams are excellent from top to bottom and could win the national championship when all is said and done, with Michigan featuring the top ranked wrestler in the country in Nick Suriano.

How to Watch Penn State at Michigan today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Penn State stayed undefeated after a 27-11 win over Rutgers, setting up today’s battle of Top 3 teams in the country:

This season Penn State features the No. 7 ranked wrestler in the country in senior Drew Hildebrandt (3-0). He has led the team all season, but the team overall is as deep as any in the country and would be near the top of the rankings without Hildebrandt.

Michigan has the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the country in Suriano (3-0), also a senior and also leading a very good team with their eyes on the national championship.

This season Penn State is undefeated, surrendering 16 points or less overall in every competition. They are a machine that has been cutting through the Big Ten and the country overall this whole season.

For Michigan, they are also undefeated, giving up single digit points in all but one match, knocking off ranked teams and conference foes with ease.

This is the marquee match of the season so far and could easily be a preview of the national championship this year.

