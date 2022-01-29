How to Watch Purdue at Indiana in College Wrestlin

Skip to main content

How to Watch Purdue at Indiana in College Wrestling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Big Ten wrestling is as deep as any conference, with the Purdue taking on Indiana on Saturday.

Purdue (8-4) takes to the mat today as an unranked team in the Big Ten, but with a conference this deep and talented, teams like Purdue and its opponent today, Indiana (3-3), have a tougher time getting ranked. Purdue has had a tough run in its last four matches, losing to two top-10 teams with a win over Illinois sprinkled in. Indiana has also lost three of four but won its last outing.

How to Watch Purdue at Indiana today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch Purdue at Indiana online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season, Purdue has fought well overall. The Boilermakers have wins over Drexel, Rider, Cleveland State, Brown, Duke and Northern Illinois to start the season.

Since then, they have played four ranked foes in six matches, going 2-4 overall. Against ranked teams this season, Purdue is 1-3 overall with match points 47-97 against the better teams in the country.

On the other side for Indiana, it started the season with wins over Bellarmine and SIUE, before three straight losses to No. 12 Rutgers, No. 2 Penn State and Michigan State. The Hoosiers rallied for a win over Maryland heading into today's match.

In Indiana’s two matches with ranked foes, they went 0-2 with a combined point total of 18-58 overall.

Today, both of these teams have the opportunity to get another win in the Big Ten conference and try to move up the standings in the most competitive conference in college wrestling.

Regional restrictions may apply.

