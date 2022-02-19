Skip to main content

How to Watch Purdue at Northwestern in College Wrestling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Northwestern looks to end the season strong on the mat in college wrestling against conference rivals Purdue.

The No. 17 ranked Northwestern wrestling team is on a roll right now having won four matches in a row with their final regular-season opponent, Purdue, taking the mat today. It has been a wild and up-and-down season for the Wildcats filled with exciting winning streaks, followed by equally damaging losing streaks. They enter today in a logjam in the rankings, but with a win they can separate themselves as the best team of their tier in the country.

How to Watch Purdue at Northwestern today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch Purdue at Northwestern online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats are coming off a 22-12 win over Northern Illinois in a very strong showing from their team overall:

In their last four matches, the Wildcats (6-4) have taken down No. 23 Illinois (26-13), Maryland (29-7), No. 14 Michigan State (24-16) and the Huskies (22-12). Overall in this stretch, they are 4-0 with a point total of 101-48.

They have looked really good with two wins over ranked teams, another over a team that could be ranked and one against a team they should beat.

Getting ready for the conference tournament, a five-game winning streak with a win over the Boilermakers today could serve them with the momentum to make some noise in the very competitive and talented Big Ten conference.

For the Boilermakers (10-4) this has been a really good season. They have won two in a row and started their season 6-0 against non-conference and unranked teams before getting into the meat of their schedule.

Since then, they have gone 4-4 with wins over No. 9 Nebraska (18-15), Illinois (25-13), Indiana (17-16) and No. 16 Minnesota (18-14).

This should be a very competitive match between two strong teams looking to continue their momentum into the conference tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Purdue at Northwestern

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 12, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; St. John s Red Storm guard Posh Alexander (0) drives in between Colgate Raiders forward Keegan Records (14) and guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (33) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Boston University at Colgate in Men's College Basketball

By Brandon Rush
2 minutes ago
Northwestern Arizona State Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Purdue at Northwestern in College Wrestling

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; St. John s Red Storm guard Posh Alexander (0) drives in between Colgate Raiders forward Keegan Records (14) and guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (33) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boston University vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; St. John s Red Storm guard Posh Alexander (0) drives in between Colgate Raiders forward Keegan Records (14) and guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (33) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colgate vs. Boston University: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch Georgetown at Penn

By Steve Benko
22 minutes ago
Feb 13, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his goal against Montreal Canadiens with teammates as defenseman Brett Kulak (77) passes on during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with center Nazem Kadri (91) after scoring a power-play goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 minutes ago
USATSI_9191085
College Basketball

How to Watch Dayton at Saint Joseph's

By Brandon Rush
32 minutes ago
Joaquin Niemann
PGA Tour

How to Watch The Genesis Invitational, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas
32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy