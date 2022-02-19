How to Watch Purdue at Northwestern in College Wrestling

Northwestern looks to end the season strong on the mat in college wrestling against conference rivals Purdue.

The No. 17 ranked Northwestern wrestling team is on a roll right now having won four matches in a row with their final regular-season opponent, Purdue, taking the mat today. It has been a wild and up-and-down season for the Wildcats filled with exciting winning streaks, followed by equally damaging losing streaks. They enter today in a logjam in the rankings, but with a win they can separate themselves as the best team of their tier in the country.

The Wildcats are coming off a 22-12 win over Northern Illinois in a very strong showing from their team overall:

In their last four matches, the Wildcats (6-4) have taken down No. 23 Illinois (26-13), Maryland (29-7), No. 14 Michigan State (24-16) and the Huskies (22-12). Overall in this stretch, they are 4-0 with a point total of 101-48.

They have looked really good with two wins over ranked teams, another over a team that could be ranked and one against a team they should beat.

Getting ready for the conference tournament, a five-game winning streak with a win over the Boilermakers today could serve them with the momentum to make some noise in the very competitive and talented Big Ten conference.

For the Boilermakers (10-4) this has been a really good season. They have won two in a row and started their season 6-0 against non-conference and unranked teams before getting into the meat of their schedule.

Since then, they have gone 4-4 with wins over No. 9 Nebraska (18-15), Illinois (25-13), Indiana (17-16) and No. 16 Minnesota (18-14).

This should be a very competitive match between two strong teams looking to continue their momentum into the conference tournament.

