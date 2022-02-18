Drexel and Rider take the mat against each other in college wrestling to close the season.

This season, the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association has two ranked teams in the Top 25 of college wrestling. Drexel (5-8) is just on the outside looking in after losing some tough matches to ranked teams and dropping its last two matches in a row. It takes on Rider in the final match of the season before the conference tournament begins.

How to Watch Rider at Drexel in College Wrestling today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Watch Rider at Drexel online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season, Drexel has been involved in a lot of highlights and big moments, but often coming up short like in this overtime loss:

The Broncos (4-8) have won two games in a row and are looking the best they have all season on the mat. They have wins over Clarion (16-15) and George Mason (21-13) in their last two matches.

They have this match with the Dragons and one more against No. 1 Penn State to close the season before the conference championships.

On the other side of the mat for the Broncos, this is their final match of the season before the conference tournament.

This season, they have losses to No. 21 Purdue (18-29), No. 5 Oklahoma State (0-45), Duke (20-25), Maryland (19-21) and No. 11 Cornell (12-32) in their toughest matchups that all have top-ranked wrestlers and are quality teams come the NCAA Tournament to close the season.

The Dragons are looking to make waves in the EIWA Championships while the Broncos are trying to do the same in the MAC Championships.

Regional restrictions may apply.