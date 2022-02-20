How to Watch Virginia Tech at NC State

A Top 10 battle on the mat in the ACC features the Virginia Tech Hokies and the N.C. State Wolfpack.

Entering Sunday, No. 6 ranked N.C. State is on a seven-game winning streak after taking its first loss of the season to No. 2 Iowa. Since then, the Wolfpack has crushed every team on their way to this season finale against No. 10 Virginia Tech (9-3). This is ahead of the ACC tournament where both teams are aiming to make waves. This is easily the biggest and most anticipated match of the season in ACC wrestling.

The Hokies are on a five-game winning streak to combat the seven-game winning streak of their opponents.

One team will enter the ACC tournament with a strong winning streak, momentum and the edge over the field after a win today.

During their five-game winning streak, the Hokies have wins over George Mason (31-15), No. 18 Pittsburgh (24-12), Duke (42-3), No. 21 North Carolina (23-11) and Virginia (20-15). Overall, they are crushing teams on the mat to the tune of 140-56 in five matches.

For the Wolfpack, during their seven game winning streak they have wins over No. 19 Princeton (32-9), Campbell (33-6), Duke (43-0), Virginia (32-2), Pittsburgh (26-9) and No. 22 North Carolina (25-12).

They had a forfeit win over Virginia Tech in there as well due to ACC rules that qualifies as a win.

In that stretch they are outscoring teams 188-38.

This is a monster match on the mat not only in the ACC, but in the NCAA as it will have ripple effects heading into the NCAA Championships.

