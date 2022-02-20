Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech at NC State in College Wrestling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A Top 10 battle on the mat in the ACC features the Virginia Tech Hokies and the N.C. State Wolfpack.

Entering Sunday, No. 6 ranked N.C. State is on a seven-game winning streak after taking its first loss of the season to No. 2 Iowa. Since then, the Wolfpack has crushed every team on their way to this season finale against No. 10 Virginia Tech (9-3). This is ahead of the ACC tournament where both teams are aiming to make waves. This is easily the biggest and most anticipated match of the season in ACC wrestling.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at NC State in College Wrestling Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live Stream Virginia Tech at NC State in College Wrestling on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is easily the biggest match of the season in college wrestling for the ACC with the Hokies taking on the Wolfpack.

The Hokies are on a five-game winning streak to combat the seven-game winning streak of their opponents.

One team will enter the ACC tournament with a strong winning streak, momentum and the edge over the field after a win today.

During their five-game winning streak, the Hokies have wins over George Mason (31-15), No. 18 Pittsburgh (24-12), Duke (42-3), No. 21 North Carolina (23-11) and Virginia (20-15). Overall, they are crushing teams on the mat to the tune of 140-56 in five matches.

For the Wolfpack, during their seven game winning streak they have wins over No. 19 Princeton (32-9), Campbell (33-6), Duke (43-0), Virginia (32-2), Pittsburgh (26-9) and No. 22 North Carolina (25-12).

They had a forfeit win over Virginia Tech in there as well due to ACC rules that qualifies as a win.

In that stretch they are outscoring teams 188-38.

This is a monster match on the mat not only in the ACC, but in the NCAA as it will have ripple effects heading into the NCAA Championships.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Virginia Tech at NC State

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 18, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53-left) and right wing Alex Tuch (89-right) celebrate a goal scored by center Dylan Cozens (24-center) in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sabres vs. Blue Jackets

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) controls the puck as Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) defends during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) skates away from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe (6) during the third period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_15763812
College Wrestling

How to Watch Virginia Tech at NC State

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
alabama women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at Texas A&M

By Evan Lazar
1 minute ago
USATSI_13896200
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Houston at Tulane in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
1 minute ago
Nov 16, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) dribbles the ball against Wright State Raiders forward Grant Basile (00) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Purdue

By Adam Childs
31 minutes ago
Feb 13, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) celebrate their win over the Maryland Terrapins at Mackey Arena. Boilermakers won 62-61. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Rutgers vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Feb 13, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) celebrate their win over the Maryland Terrapins at Mackey Arena. Boilermakers won 62-61. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Purdue vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy