No. 16 Wisconsin look to be only the second team to beat No. 2 Iowa this season when they meet in college wrestling.

This season, No. 2 Iowa has been clear and away the second-best team in the country, with a giant group of teams a few tiers below them, including No. 16 Wisconsin. Both teams come in with dynamic, talented rosters as well as only one loss on the season looking to build off of that here today.

How to Watch Wisconsin at Iowa in College Wrestling today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

This season, the Badgers are 9-1 with 26 points, just one point behind Missouri and 0.5 points ahead of Stanford. They are in a glut of nine teams that are between 20-32 points on the season, arguably the sixth tier in the standings.

The Badgers have wins over Little Rock (32-13), North Carolina (20-16), Hofstra (38-12), Northwestern (19-15), Rutgers (19-14), Minnesota (21-15), Purdue (23-12) and Maryland (39-4).

Their only loss came to Nebraska (12-22).

Overall, they are 4-1 against ranked teams, with a score of 94-78 and 5-0 against unranked teams with a score of 159-48.

The Hawkeyes are coming off their first loss of the season to No. 1 ranked Penn State (13-19), giving them all they can handle in the loss and fighting in only their third match all season decided by single digits.

They are going to come in hungry, aggressive and looking to prove that loss was a one-off against a great team, with another win over a good team.

It is senior and alumni day for the Hawkeyes and their third to last match before the conference tournament begins in the Big Ten a month from today.

