Sixteen teams began the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League. Now, just two remain.

Monterrey will face Club America, the team with the most titles all-time with seven. But Monterrey has four wins, all since 2011. Neither team has ever finished as the runner-up.

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Club America Today:

Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Monterrey is here after beating Cruz Azul in the semifinals. Monterrey won both legs of the semis, 1-0 in the first leg and then 4-1 in the second leg. Rogelio Funes Mori scored two goals in that second win.

Club America won both legs of the semifinals over Philadelphia Union by a 2-0 score, with a 4-0 aggregate score.

Both Monterrey and Club America are Liga MX teams, with Club America currently first in the league table, while Monterrey is in seventh.

The two teams have yet to play in this part of the Liga MX season, with the teams set to play again on Nov. 6. The last meeting of the teams was in January when Monterrey won 1-0.

