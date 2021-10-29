Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Club America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The CONCACAF Champions League final sees Monterrey face Club America on Thursday.
    Author:

    Sixteen teams began the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League. Now, just two remain.

    Monterrey will face Club America, the team with the most titles all-time with seven. But Monterrey has four wins, all since 2011. Neither team has ever finished as the runner-up.

    How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Club America Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live Stream CF Monterrey vs. Club America on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Monterrey is here after beating Cruz Azul in the semifinals. Monterrey won both legs of the semis, 1-0 in the first leg and then 4-1 in the second leg. Rogelio Funes Mori scored two goals in that second win.

    Club America won both legs of the semifinals over Philadelphia Union by a 2-0 score, with a 4-0 aggregate score.

    Both Monterrey and Club America are Liga MX teams, with Club America currently first in the league table, while Monterrey is in seventh.

    The two teams have yet to play in this part of the Liga MX season, with the teams set to play again on Nov. 6. The last meeting of the teams was in January when Monterrey won 1-0.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    CF Monterrey vs. Club America

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

    How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Club America

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pacific

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17034957
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild vs. Kraken

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17042090
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers vs. Canucks

    1 minute ago
    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17027877
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres vs. Ducks

    1 minute ago
    HS Football Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Cal vs. Washington

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy