The Colorado Rapids return to CONCACAF play after a four-year absence when they play Comunicaciones on Thursday in Champions League.

The Colorado Rapids will face Guatemalan club Comunicaciones FC when they play the first of two legs of this CONCACAF Champions League matchup. The first leg will be played in Guatemala on Thursday before both teams return to Colorado for the second leg.

How to Watch Comunicaciones FC vs. Colorado Rapids Today:

Match Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

This is the fourth time Rapids has appeared in the CONCACA Champions League. They earned this year's entry by finishing atop of the Western Conference. While the Rapids' season does not officially get underway until the end of the month, training for this tournament has been underway since their season wrapped in the fall.

Comunicaciones qualified as the CONCACAF League Champions in 2021. The club is led by Willy Coito Olivera of Uruguay. Under his leadership, Comunicaciones was the most outstanding team in the 2021 Scotiabank CONCACAF League competition.

They took home the award for top scorer and player of the tournament (Juan Anangonó with 6 goals), the award for the best goalkeeper (Kevin Moscoso), the young revelation award (Oscar Santis with three goals), and the Fair Play” award.

Watch as these two teams face off in the first of two matches Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply.