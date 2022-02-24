Skip to main content

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Forge FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Forge FC will attempt to move toward the quarterfinals in the CONCACAF Champions League Tournament when it takes on Cruz Azul.

Cruz Azul and Forge FC will meet again in Leg 2 of the Round of 16 CONCACAF Champions League tournament. This leg brings Cruz Azul home to its own stadium which should certainly give it a leg up over Forge FC.  

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Forge FC Today:

Match Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Cruz Azul vs. Forge FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Leg 1, home-field advantage did not seem to play into the favor of the Canadian team and Cruz Azul was able to walk away with a 1-0 win. Midfielder Rómulo Otero was a key player in the match for Cruz Azul with the game-winning goal in the 31st minute on a direct kick.  

Forge FC will certainly be looking to even the score and pick up a win on the road to work toward the next stage of play. With only five shots total in the first leg, none of which were on goal, it will certainly be important to pick up the level of play especially if the team expects to win on Cruz Azul's home turf. 

While it may seem unlikely for the visiting team to find victory, they should not be ruled out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Cruz Azul vs. Forge FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
