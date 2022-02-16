Skip to main content

How to Watch Deportivo Guastatoya vs. León: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Guastatoya and Leon will go head to head in CONCACAF play on Wednesday.

Despite being such a young program (founded only in 2015), Guastatoya is favored to win the match against Leon in the Round of 16.  

How to Watch Guastatoya vs. Leon Today:

Match Date: Feb. 16, 2021

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Guastatoya vs. Leon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In this matchup, the winner will advance to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champion League. Previously, Guastatoya had not made it past the Round of 16. In 2019, they lost to the Houston Dynamo of the MLS with an aggregate score of 3-1.  

Club Leon will look to finally find success in international competition. They have never been able to pick up a win in any of the previous international play they have been a part of. Most recently, they were eliminated by Toronto FC in 2021. 

The Mexican team will use this game as a way to bring their record up to .500 on the season. They are currently sitting at 1-2-2 with five points. Although that has them sitting right in the middle of the pack in the Clausura league, they will try to add points to their total to move up in the standings. 

Considering these two teams have never met, it should be an evenly matched game which will be exciting to watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
