Deportivo Saprissa of Costa Rica's Liga FPD takes on Pumas UNAM of mighty Liga MX in this CONCACAF Champions League matchup.

Round of 16 action in the always-interesting CONCACAF Champions League tournament continues tonight with the first leg of Deportivo Saprissa against Pumas UNAM.

How to Watch Deportivo Saprissa vs. Pumas UNAM Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live stream the Deportivo Saprissa vs. Pumas UNAM game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pumas UNAM plays in Liga MX, where it currently sits sixth on the table courtesy of its nine points through fives matches with a 3-2-0 record. The club had lost back-to-back matches before coming out victorious in its most recent showing, defeating Leon 2-1 on Sunday thanks to goals by Jose Rogerio de Oliveira Melo and Arturo Ortiz Martinez.

Deportivo Saprissa, on the other hand, plays in Costa Rica's Liga FPD, though it is off to a far rougher start to its domestic competition campaign. The club has just four points in five matches due to a 1-3-1 record, though it is coming off of its first win of the season, defeating L.D. Alajuelense 1-0 behind a late, late goal from Jaylon Hadden (90+6').

Will the favored club tonight, Pumas UNAM, take control of the matchup and dominate as many expect? Or will the underdogs, Deportivo Saprissa, pull of the upset in the first leg of this Round of 16 showdown?

Tune to TUDN at 10:00 p.m. ET to find out.

Regional restrictions may apply.